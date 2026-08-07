AIIB Makes South Africa Debut With $500 Million Urban Services Loan

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has entered South Africa with a USD 500 million sovereign-backed loan designed to improve essential municipal services across the country's eight metropolitan cities. The financing will support upgrades in water and sanitation, electricity and solid waste services at a time when major urban centres are dealing with aging infrastructure, growing populations and rising climate-related pressures.

South Africa's metropolitan municipalities are home to around 22 million people and account for roughly 85% of the country's economic output, making the reliability of basic services in these cities closely tied to national economic performance. Years of infrastructure strain have contributed to water and electricity losses, service interruptions and pressure on municipal finances, creating a need for stronger systems that can improve both day-to-day operations and future investment.

Funding Targets Water, Electricity and Waste Services

The USD 500 million financing will support the Metro Trading Services Program, which focuses on improving the way metropolitan municipalities manage water supply and sanitation, electricity distribution and solid waste services. A major part of the work will involve reducing non-revenue water and electricity losses, while improving waste management practices and strengthening the institutional capacity needed to operate these services more effectively.

Non-revenue water includes treated water that does not generate income for municipalities because of leaks, infrastructure failures, inaccurate metering or other losses. Electricity networks face similar problems, with technical and non-technical losses affecting municipal revenue and limiting the resources available for maintenance and upgrades.

Cities Expected to Cut Major Service Losses

National Treasury expects the Program to deliver measurable improvements by 2031, including bringing all eight participating metropolitan municipalities up to the required minimum performance conditions. Non-revenue water is expected to fall from 41% to 28%, while electricity losses are projected to decline from 22% to 12%, potentially giving municipalities greater financial room to maintain infrastructure and provide more dependable services.

The Program also places emphasis on accountability, financial management and operational performance rather than treating infrastructure investment as a construction-only exercise. Stronger municipal governance could help cities manage existing assets more efficiently, plan investments around service needs and respond more effectively to growing urban and climate pressures.

Climate Resilience Forms Part of Urban Investment

The financing is also connected to South Africa's move toward low-carbon and climate-resilient urban development, particularly as water scarcity, extreme weather and infrastructure stress create additional risks for metropolitan areas. Improving efficiency across water, electricity and waste systems can reduce resource losses while making municipal networks better equipped to serve expanding urban populations.

"By strengthening municipal governance and improving the performance of essential urban services, the Metro Trading Services Program will enhance infrastructure delivery while supporting South Africa's climate and development objectives," AIIB Director General for the Public Sector Clients Department Rajat Misra said.

First AIIB Investment Opens New Partnership

The transaction represents AIIB's first investment in South Africa, creating a new financing relationship between the multilateral development bank and Africa's most industrialised economy. National Treasury Director-General Duncan Pieterse said the financing strengthens the government's broader support package for improving governance, financial management and operational performance within metropolitan trading services.

For AIIB, which describes its mandate as financing "Infrastructure for Tomorrow" with sustainability at its core, the South African investment expands its presence while placing municipal infrastructure, service efficiency and climate resilience at the centre of its first project in the country.