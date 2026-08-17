Diplomatic Dispute: Iran Bars Return of French Embassy Employees

In a significant diplomatic move, Iran declared on Monday that two French embassy employees involved in a recent dispute are no longer welcome to return. The Foreign Ministry accused them of violating the Vienna Convention by engaging in activities that supported Iranian civil society. 'Insisting that these individuals were engaged in activities related to supporting civil society is itself an admission that the Vienna Convention was violated,' stated Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei during a press conference.

Tehran has consistently been sensitive to what it perceives as Western interference, especially in the wake of late-February attacks on Iran by the U.S. and Israel—a conflict still ongoing. Last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter that the employees' mission was to develop programs supporting Iran's civil society, students, and artists, highlighting France's commitment to supporting Iranian society despite facing repercussions.

In response to tensions, France summoned Iran's charge d'affaires on July 21, following accusations of Iranian security forces detaining and intimidating its embassy staff in Tehran. The move underscores ongoing friction as both nations navigate their diplomatic relations.