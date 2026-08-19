Israel Military Investigates Killings Amidst Gaza Conflict

Israel's military has announced it will conduct internal criminal investigations concerning incidents involving its troops in Gaza. The investigations focus on the killing of Palestinian girl Hind Rajab in January 2024, and the deaths of 15 emergency and aid workers in March 2025, the IDF stated on Wednesday.

This decision follows reviews conducted by the military's Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism, which evaluated five incidents involving Palestinian fatalities. One incident, involving the deaths of seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen charity in April 2024, was dismissed as lacking reasonable suspicion of criminal misconduct.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized their commitment to examining exceptional incidents during combat as mandated by international and Israeli law, amidst a challenging operational backdrop with diverse military missions across numerous fronts.