German Forest Hideout: Unveiling a Covert Russian Plot

German authorities unearthed handguns in a forest near Berlin, suspected for use in Russian intelligence-led assassinations. A suspect was detained in Romania, amid ongoing investigations of serious threats to state security. Possible targets include defense executives and exiled opposition, highlighting concerns of Russian sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 15:09 IST
German Forest Hideout: Unveiling a Covert Russian Plot

In a chilling discovery last year, German security authorities stumbled upon a stash of handguns hidden in a forest near Berlin, possibly linked to Russian intelligence-led assassination plots, as reported by Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The report, created in collaboration with NDR and WDR, hints at an intricate web, with a suspect apprehended in Romania, potentially orchestrating the weapons' cache setup. The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating suspicions of a serious threat to state security.

While Germany's domestic intelligence service remains on high alert for Russian-led sabotage, potential assassination targets could include defense industry leaders and Ukrainian supporters. Both the Federal Prosecutor and intelligence service have refrained from commenting on the situation.

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