NGT seeks report on tree felling for construction of Dwarka expressway

The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the Forest Department here on a plea alleging felling of trees for construction of Dwarka Expressway without ensuring compensatory afforestation. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to submit a factual report within a month.

"Before we consider the matter, we find it necessary to require a factual report in the matter from the PCCF, Delhi, which may be furnished within a month by email," the bench also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said. The matter is posted for next hearing on November 6.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO, Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions & Promotions of National Awareness (CHETNA) alleging that permission for felling 3,000 trees and transplantation of 3,500 trees has been given by the Delhi government in favour of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for Dwarka Expressway 'Package-2' without taken into account whether transplantation is viable and without ensuring compensatory afforestation. There is no proper assessment of the survival rate of trees to be transplanted, the plea claimed.

The 29-km, eight-lane, Dwarka Expressway will cost about Rs 9,500 crore. Dwarka Expressway has to be implemented in 5 packages.

