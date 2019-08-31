Maharashtra woman gets life term for murdering husband

A court here has sentenced a 38-year-old woman from Palghar district of Maharashtra to life imprisonment for murdering her husband, who was an alcoholic, in 2016. District Judge P P Jadhav on Friday convicted Chandrakala Bhoir for murdering husband Chandrakant Bhoir (35), with a sickle at their house in Khatkari wadi in Vada taluka.

According to prosecution, Chandrakala was fed up with her husband, a farmer, frequently beating her and her daughter. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Chandrakala.

It upheld the prosecution's arguments and circumstantial evidence submitted during the trial.

