Denmark removes economic crime state prosecutor from duty until further notice

Denmark's prosecution service said on Thursday that its State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime Morten Niels Jakobsen has been removed from service until further notice.

"No further information about the background for this can be given at the moment," said the prosecution service in a statement. A spokesman also declined to provide more information when contacted by Reuters.

