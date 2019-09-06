International Development News
Turkish court sentences opposition figure to nearly 10 years in jail -lawmaker

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 06-09-2019 18:35 IST
A Turkish court on Friday sentenced a prominent opposition official to nine years and eight months in prison over several crimes including insulting the president and spreading terrorist propaganda, a lawmaker from the main opposition party said.

The Republican People's Party (CHP) said Canan Kaftancioglu, the head of its leadership in Istanbul, would not immediately go to jail pending the appeals process. The indictment against Kaftancioglu cited several tweets she shared between 2012 and 2017.

