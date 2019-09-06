Turkish court sentences opposition figure to nearly 10 years in jail -lawmaker

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced a prominent opposition official to nine years and eight months in prison over several crimes including insulting the president and spreading terrorist propaganda, a lawmaker from the main opposition party said.

The Republican People's Party (CHP) said Canan Kaftancioglu, the head of its leadership in Istanbul, would not immediately go to jail pending the appeals process. The indictment against Kaftancioglu cited several tweets she shared between 2012 and 2017.

Also Read: Zimbabwe bails senior opposition official arrested over protest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)