Rape case: Swimming coach sent in 6-day police remand

A Goa court on Sunday remanded swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl training under him, in police custody for six days. Ganguly, who was was on the run since the case was registered, was arrested in New Delhi on Friday and brought to Goa late Saturday night following which he was taken to Mapusa police station, where the offense was registered against him.

"On Sunday morning, he was produced before the judicial magistrate first class at Mapusa for the remand. He has been remanded in six-day police custody," Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Prabhudesai told PTI. Goa police were earlier granted three-day transit custody of the accused by a Delhi court.

Ganguly was employed with the Goa Swimming Association when the alleged incident took place in Mapusa. The girl's father had approached Rishra police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal against Ganguly, a senior police officer earlier said.

The Goa police later got the complaint from their West Bengal counterparts via e-mail and registered an FIR. After the case was registered, Ganguly traveled to different states. The Goa police then sent teams to different locations to nab him.

Ganguly was finally apprehended from the Kashmiri Gate area in New Delhi on Friday, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Utkrisht Prasoon said. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)