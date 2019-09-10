Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday that India's "illegal military occupation" of the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir raises the specter of "genocide". India revoked the autonomy of the disputed region, home to 8 million people and a flashpoint for the nuclear-armed neighbors, on Aug. 5.

Qureshi, speaking to reporters after addressing the United Nations rights forum in Geneva, said that he saw "no possibility of bilateral engagement with India" and called for the U.N. Security Council to act.

