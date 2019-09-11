French National Assembly head Ferrand questioned by judges - source

French National Assembly president Richard Ferrand, a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron's, was questioned on Wednesday by investigating judges over allegations of improper acquisition of interest, a source close to the probe said. A previous investigation by French public prosecutors into Ferrand's financial dealings was dropped in late 2017. Ferrand, who had denied any wrongdoing, resigned as minister when that probe was ongoing.

A lawmaker, he now heads up Macron's party in the lower house of parliament. The latest probe relates, like the last one, to Ferrand's management of a medical insurance company in Brittany. Ferrand's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Government spokesman Sibeth Ndiaye declined to comment at a weekly news conference on Wednesday when asked about the latest investigation.

