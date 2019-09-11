Mumbai man gets 15 years in jail for sexually harassing schoolgirl

A special court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a schoolgirl in 2015. Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court judge, S J Gharat, convicted Sagar Shigwan for the crime that took place in 2015 under the Wadala police station limits.

Shigwan was held guilty under the POCSO Act, 2012 as well as the IPC, special public prosecutor Sureeta Singh said. The victim was a Class IX student at the time of the incident. She had gone to see her friend, who had undergone an eye surgery.

Since Shigwan knew the victim, her grandfather asked him to drop her home. But on their way home, he sexually harassed her inside the car in which they were travelling. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed anything about the incident to anyone, Singh said.

