Koregaon-Bhima: HC refuses to quash case against Navlakha

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to quash the case lodged against civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in the Koregaon-Bhima violence and for having alleged Maoist links, noting that there was prima facie substance in the case. "Considering the magnitude of the case, we feel a thorough investigation is required," a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre said.

The case is not without basis and absence of material," it added. The bench dismissed the petition filed by Navlakha seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him by the Pune police in January 2018..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)