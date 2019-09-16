SC seeks report from J&K HC chief justice about people being unable to approach court

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it is "very very serious" if people were unable to approach the high court. "I will myself visit Srinagar," he said.

A lawyer representing two-child rights activists alleged in court that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. The CJI warned the lawyer that if the report of the high court chief justice indicates the contrary, then get ready for "consequences".

