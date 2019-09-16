Russia's court sends protester to prison for 3-1/2 years - Ifax

A Russian court sentenced a protester for 3-1/2 years in prison on Monday for using violence against a policemean during an unauthorized protest in Moscow, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

Pavel Ustinov became the sixth protester convicted after protests demanding that a slew of opposition candidates be allowed to take part in the election, which the authorities have refused to permit.

Ustinov denied his guilt.

