International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Russia's court sends protester to prison for 3-1/2 years - Ifax

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 16-09-2019 15:55 IST
Russia's court sends protester to prison for 3-1/2 years - Ifax

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court sentenced a protester for 3-1/2 years in prison on Monday for using violence against a policemean during an unauthorized protest in Moscow, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

Pavel Ustinov became the sixth protester convicted after protests demanding that a slew of opposition candidates be allowed to take part in the election, which the authorities have refused to permit.

Ustinov denied his guilt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019