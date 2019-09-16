Court denies relief to Punjab MLA booked for misbehaving with Gurdaspur DC

A court here on Monday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of Punjab MLA Simarjit Singh Bains who was booked after he allegedly misbehaved with Gurdaspur deputy commissioner. District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumari denied the relief to Bains, who is an MLA of Lok Insaaf Party from Atam Nagar seat in Ludhiana.

Bains' counsel Satinderpal Singh said that he would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court for bail in the next two-three days. There was no relief given by the Sessions court to Bains and his 20 odd supporters, he said.

Bains allegedly misbehaved with Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Vipul Ujwal publicly at the Batala civil hospital after which he was booked on charges of voluntarily obstructing and assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant from discharging the duty, trespassing, criminal intimidation and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A video of the incident, which took place following a blast in a firecracker unit in Batala on September 4 that killed 24 persons, had emerged on social media.

In the 45-second clip, Bains is seen shouting at Ujwal even as the officer tries to clear the confusion over the identity of a blast victim's body. The FIR was registered against the MLA on the complaint of Batala Sub-divisional Magistrate Balraj Singh who was present at the time of the incident.

