ED seeks in court judicial custody, interrogation of Shivakumar

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sought in a Delhi court the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case. The agency also sought permission from the special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar to interrogate Shivakumar during the custody.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj, appearing for the ED, told the court that interrogation could not be completed thus far as his health condition did not allow effective interrogation. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Shivakumar, contended in the court that his health condition is very serious and he was very close to a heart attack therefore he be granted bail.

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before the court on the expiry of his custodial interrogation.

