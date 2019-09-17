No tree felling in Aarey for metro car shed till Sep 30: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesdaysaid no trees shall be cut in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai tomake way for Metro car shed till September 30 when it willhear a petition challenging proposed felling of over 2,600trees in the area

Activist Zoru Bathena has filed a petition challengingthe civic Tree Authority's approval on August 29 for fellingtrees for the car shed

Aarey Colony which adjoins Sanjay Gandhi National Parkis known as a major green lung of the metropolis.

