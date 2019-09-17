Demolition in Kochi's CRZ: Resident moves SC sensing danger to life, property

A man, residing in neighbourhood of the apartments in Kochi's Maradu, has approached the Supreme Court expressing concern over the collateral damage that could cause if the demolition of flats is carried out without proper planning and assessment of impact. The apex court had on May 8, directed that the five apartment complexes constructed at Maradu be removed within a month as they were constructed in a notified Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), which was part of the tidally-influenced waterbody in Kerala.

The man, in his plea, said that he along with his family resides in a house for last 66 years which is adjacent to these buildings and claimed that their lives and property were in danger as the authorities are planning to carry out an implosion in the apartment complex without any proper planning and assessment of impact of the demolition. The demolition is "likely to cause havoc in the vicinity, as the massive building when demolished with an implosion, shall submerge the residence which is only 600 sq.ft of the petitioner herein and other such small houses located in and around the vicinity, full with the debris and rubble that is emitted from the demolition," the plea said.

The apex court had on September 6, pulled up the Kerala government for non-compliance of its earlier order to demolish the apartment complexes and had said the state was known for "not following" its directives. It had asked the state government to comply with its order by September 20 and said if a compliance report was not filed, then the state chief secretary had to appear before it on September 23.

The top court had in July dismissed a plea filed by the realtors, seeking a review of its May 8 order. The court had passed the May 8 order after taking note of a report of a three-member committee, which said when the buildings were built, the area was already notified as a CRZ and construction was prohibited.

Earlier, the court had rejected a plea filed by the residents of the area against the demolition order and taken a strong exception to an order passed by a vacation bench during the summer break of the apex court, which had stayed the demolition of these buildings for six weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)