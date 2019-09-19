International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iranian military official says enemies will regret aggression against Tehran

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 19-09-2019 17:45 IST
Iranian military official says enemies will regret aggression against Tehran

Flag of Iran (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Iran's adversaries will regret any aggression against it, a senior Iranian military officer said a day after Riyadh and Washington blamed Iran for attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia.

"The enemy is fully aware of the preparedness of Iran's armed forces and knows that it will regret it if it commits any aggression," Iran's Students News Agency ISNA quoted Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari as saying.

Also Read: Teachers' Day: Priyanka remembers favourite teacher, Rahul his adversaries

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019