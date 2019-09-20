UPDATE 1-Former El Salvador President Saca gets two-year prison term for bribery

A court handed down a two-year prison sentence for bribery to former Salvadoran President Elias Antonio Saca, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.

Saca, 54, who is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for misuse of public funds and money laundering, was found guilty of having offered $10,000 to a court employee to obtain information about a case against him, the attorney general's office said. He pleaded guilty in both cases as he sought to reduce his prison term. A judge has yet to decide whether the two years will be added to his existing sentence.

Saca, a former businessman who governed the Central American country from 2004 to 2009, was detained in October 2016 during his son's wedding.

