BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand arrested in sexual harassment case

Former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand have been arrested from his residence in UP's Shahjahanpur in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a UP law student.

Chinmayanand has been taken for medical examination after being arrested.

Earlier a postgraduate student, alleged Swami Chinmayanand, that she was raped by the BJP leader who also physically exploited her for one year. she also claimed that the Shahjahanpur police was not registering the rape case.

Police had on August 27 booked Chinmayanand under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code based on her father's complaint.