SC seeks response from J& K on plea challenging detention of 5 persons

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 11:20 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging detention of five persons in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea which has also challenged provisions of law, empowering authorities to detain a person in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, to file his response within two weeks.

COUNTRY : India
