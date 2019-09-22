Babri Masjid demolition case: Special CBI court issues summons to Kalyan Singh

The special CBI court here on Saturday issued summons to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, directing him to appear before it on September 27 in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The court is conducting the trial of accused persons, including BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi, Uma Bharti and others for conspiring to demolish the disputed structure.

Taking note of the information given by the members of a bar association that Kalyan Singh's term as Rajasthan governor expired in the first week of this month, special judge S K Yadav passed the order on a pending application the CBI moved on September 9.

