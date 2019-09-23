Amidst cheers, applause, Khadi makes it presence felt at 'Howdy, Modi' event

Amidst cheers and applause from the audience during the 'Howdy, Modi' event held in Houston on Sunday, Khadi fabric made its presence felt in the form of national flags and bags in front of the US political dignitaries and their staff. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) had supplied the items to the Consulate General of India in Atlanta (USA), the commission said.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said acting on the requisition sent by Dr Swati V Kulkarni, Consul General of India in Atlanta on September 9, 2019, the commission had dispatched 100 pieces of national flags and 150 pieces of Khadi bags. "It is really a matter of pride for us that Khadi was showing its presence in USA, especially in a function led by none other than its biggest brand ambassador Narendra Modi – who took this token of freedom to be a medium of economic transformation," he said in a release.

