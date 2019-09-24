U.S.-China trade talks will resume in two weeks - Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for trade talks in two weeks.

"It's actually, I think, it's not next week, but the following week we'll be having those talks," Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network, adding that the two country's negotiators had made some progress in easing their trade tensions in last week's deputy-level meetings.

Earlier on Monday Mnuchin had told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly that the trade talks would resume next week.

