Man sentenced to life in prison for raping minor in UP's Baghpat

A special POCSO court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl last year. Additional District Judge-1 of the special court hearing cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) on Wednesday convicted Krishna and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for raping the girl on January 21, 2018.

Government counsels Sunil Panwar and Rajiv Kumar said that the minor was playing outside her house in a village in the district when Krishna, who lived in her neighbourhood, lured her with groundnuts and brought the girl to his place, where he raped her. When the girl raised an alarm, her family members rushed to the spot and took her to the police station. Krishna had fled the spot.

On the complaint registered by the brother of the girl, police arrested Krishna, and he was sent to jail. The case was going on in the court of Shailendra Kumar Pandey ADJ-1 (Special POCSO Court). As many as eight witnesses appeared before the court.

