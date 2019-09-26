NGT seeks report on deployment of machines, manpower for waste segregation at Chandigarh

The National Green Tribunal has sought a report on a plea seeking execution of its order directing Chandigarh municipal corporation to deploy machines as well as manpower to segregate waste at the source itself. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel formed a committee and directed it to submit a report within a month.

The committee comprises Member Secretary, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, representative of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Professor from Punjab Engineering College from the environment field and a representative of Central Pollution Control Board from its regional office. "To put at rest the controversy now raised, we consider it appropriate to require the committee to furnish a factual report in the matter. The nodal agency for compliance and controversy will be the representative of the CPCB. The report may be furnished within a month by email," the bench said.

The tribunal directed the applicant to furnish a separate set of papers each to the concerned and file an affidavit of service within a week. The green panel had in 2017 directed the civic body to deploy machines and man-power to segregate the waste and said there would be mechanical and manual segregation of the deposited garbage.

The corporation should endeavour that the waste is segregated at source before it is delivered at the site of the project proponent in terms of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, it had said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ajay Sipahiya seeking execution of November 7, 2017 order of the NGT.

