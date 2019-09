The U.S. government is considering the possibility of delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges, a source briefed on the matter said, in what would be an escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The move would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investments into China, the source said.

The news spooked investors who pushed major indexes into the red.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)