Muzaffarnagar: 35-year-old man convicted for raping minor girl

A special court here on Saturday convicted a 35-year-old man for raping a minor girl in 2017. Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari held Naresh alias Dimpal guilty under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

The court will announce the quantum of punishment on September 30. On April 26, 2017, Naresh lured the five-year-old girl, his neighbour, to a sugarcane field on the pretext of buying her an ice cream and raped her, prosecution lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

The girl's parents lodged a police complaint after she reached home and narrated her ordeal to them, he said. A case was registered against Naresh. The victim's medical examination had confirmed rape, Sharma said.

Police filed the charge sheet against Naresh on May 16, 2017, he said.

