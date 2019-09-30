International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.N. Yemen envoy welcomes Houthi detainee release

Reuters United Nations
Updated: 30-09-2019 16:24 IST
U.N. Yemen envoy welcomes Houthi detainee release

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, welcomed an offer by Yemen's Houthi movement to unilaterally release a number of detainees, saying he hoped it would lead to further progress on an agreed prisoner exchange deal.

The Iran-aligned Houthis on Monday said they would release 350 prisoners, including three Saudi Arabians, under the supervision of the United Nations as part of a peace initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019