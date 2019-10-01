Complaint lodged against Arvind Kejriwal in Bihar court

A complaint was filed in a court here on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his controversial remark about people from Bihar visiting the national capital for free medical aid. Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari who referred the matter to Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (East) Shailendra Kumar while fixing October 23 as the next date of hearing.

In his petition, Ojha has alleged that he "felt hurt as a Bihari" upon learning about Kejriwal's remark that people from the state visited the city "purchasing a Rs 500 ticket" and going back after "availing of medical treatment that would have cost them Rs five lakh". The petitioner has sought directions to the police that an FIR be lodged against Kejriwal who heads the Aam Aadmi Party under Sections 504 and 506 which pertain to provocation with intent to cause breach of peace and criminal intimidation respectively.

Kejriwal had made the statement at a function in the national capital seeking to underscore his governments efforts to improve health services in the city.

