Jaipur airport receives bomb threat

Jaipur airport received a bomb threat via email. Security agencies conducted a thorough inspection but found nothing suspicious. This is the second bomb threat the airport has received in recent days. The investigation is ongoing to identify the sender.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security agencies on Monday jointly conducted a thorough investigation at Jaipur airport after it received a bomb threat.

SHO of Airport police station Moti Lal said an email was sent by an unknown person to the airport authorities threatening a bomb blast.

''The airport was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found,'' he said, adding that a similar threat was given on April 26.

He said that investigation was going on to identify and trace the sender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

