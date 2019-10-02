International Development News
Japan plans to pardon 600,000 to mark Emperor's enthronement - media

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 02-10-2019 16:23 IST
Flag of Japan (representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

The Japanese government is planning to grant pardons to about 600,000 petty criminals to mark Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony on Oct. 22, the Mainichi Shimbun daily said on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources. Those pardoned will have restrictions on their legal rights lifted, the paper said. In Japan, those who are convicted and fined are banned from obtaining physicians', nurses' and some other licenses for five years.

Asked about the government's plan on amnesty, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, "We are currently considering the matter carefully. I refrain from commenting on details." When an enthronement ceremony was held in 1990 for former Emperor Akihito, 2.5 million people were pardoned. In April, Akihito became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

COUNTRY : Japan
