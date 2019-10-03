Hong Kong police relaxed guidelines for using force in protests -documents

Hong Kong police loosened guidelines on the use of force officers should use in the run-up to demonstrations on Oct. 1, giving them greater power to deal with protesters in difficult situations, according to documents seen by Reuters.

In the documents, the police manual changed some guidelines on how officers could act when considering force and also removed a line that stated officers should be accountable for their actions.

Also Read: Police raid pay-TV pirates in Europe-wide swoop

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)