Keep in mind interest of poor while taking decisions: President Murmu to economic service officers

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asked a group of economic service officers to keep in mind the interest of the poor and backward sections of the country while taking any decision in their workplace.

Addressing a group of probationers of the Indian Economic Service (2022 and 2023 batches), who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said that economic growth is an important component in the country's development.

''Macro and micro economic indicators are considered useful parameters of progress. Therefore, the role of economists is important in making government policies and schemes effective and useful,'' she said.

Murmu told officers that as India is moving towards becoming the third largest economy in the world, they will get countless opportunities in the times to come to enhance their capabilities and utilise them to the fullest.

She expressed confidence that they will make a significant contribution to the development of the country by taking proper advantage of these opportunities.

The president urged the young officers to keep in mind the interest of the poor and backward sections of the country while giving policy related suggestions or taking any decision in their workplace, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu said that economic service officers are expected to provide appropriate advice for economic analysis and design of development programmes as well as for strengthening the resource distribution system and evaluating schemes.

''This is a very important responsibility as policies will be decided on the basis of suggestions given by them,'' she said.

Murmu said that analysis of data and implementations of evidence-based development programmes have helped the government to accelerate the economic upliftment of the people.

She said it is the duty of the young Indian Economic Service (IES) officers to enhance their work efficiency through new ideas, methods and techniques.

Their creativity will help in opening new doors of progress for the country in this rapidly changing era, Murmu added.

The president was happy to note that more than 60 percent of the IES officers of 2022 and 2023 batches were women officers.

She said that increasing participation of women will help in fulfilling the resolve of inclusive development of India.

Murmu urged the women officers to work for the all-round development of women.

