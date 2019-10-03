Kaduna: 6 students, 2 teachers abducted in Nigeria - report

Six female students and two teachers have been abducted by unidentified gunmen in Nigeria's Kaduna, a local news source Channels Television reported on Thursday. The police spokesman of the state has confirmed the incident and has assured that a manhunt to find the kidnappers have been launched.

"A combined team of police mobile force and anti-kidnapping squad have launched a manhunt of the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits," the spokesman said, according to The Cable Nigeria.

The abduction comes just a few days after Nigerian police rescued more than 300 students from an Islamic school in Kaduna. It is believed that many of the rescued students had been tortured and sexually abused in a building in the Rigasa area, "in the name of teaching them the Koran and reforming them", Kaduna state police spokesman Yakubu Sabo told AFP.