International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kaduna: 6 students, 2 teachers abducted in Nigeria - report

Devdiscourse News Desk Abuja
Updated: 03-10-2019 19:04 IST
Kaduna: 6 students, 2 teachers abducted in Nigeria - report

Six female students and two teachers have been abducted by unidentified gunmen in Nigeria's Kaduna, a local news source Channels Television reported on Thursday. The police spokesman of the state has confirmed the incident and has assured that a manhunt to find the kidnappers have been launched.

"A combined team of police mobile force and anti-kidnapping squad have launched a manhunt of the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits," the spokesman said, according to The Cable Nigeria.

The abduction comes just a few days after Nigerian police rescued more than 300 students from an Islamic school in Kaduna. It is believed that many of the rescued students had been tortured and sexually abused in a building in the Rigasa area, "in the name of teaching them the Koran and reforming them", Kaduna state police spokesman Yakubu Sabo told AFP.

READ MORE ON : Kaduna Nigeria
COUNTRY : Nigeria
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019