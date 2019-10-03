Court records statement of Unnao rape survivor's mother in murder case

A Delhi court Thursday recorded the statement of the mother of the Unnao rape survivor in a case of alleged murder of the girl's father in judicial custody. The rape survivor's mother and sister deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during in-camera proceedings, a lawyer privy to the matter said.

The court has put up the matter for further proceedings on Friday. During recording of her testimony, the rape survivor's mother became emotional and burst into tears on seeing the clothes of her deceased husband, the lawyer said, adding that the court then gave her some time to regain calm.

Her daughter was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor. The rape survivor's father was allegedly assaulted and framed in a case of illegal possession of firearms. He died on April 9, 2018 while in judicial custody.

The court had earlier framed charges against Sengar and 10 others in the case.

