Paris police HQ attacker recently converted to Islam - BFM TV

The police employee who killed four of his colleagues at the Paris police headquarters was a recent convert to Islam, French television BFM TV said on Thursday.

The 45-year-old attacker killed three police officers and an administrative worker, three men and one woman, before being shot dead by an officer, the Paris prosecutor said earlier.

