International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council likely to meet next week over North Korea missile launch -diplomats

Reuters United Nations
Updated: 04-10-2019 01:11 IST
UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council likely to meet next week over North Korea missile launch -diplomats

The U.N. Security Council will likely meet behind closed doors on North Korea next week, diplomats said on Thursday after Pyongyang said it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile ahead of fresh nuclear talks with Washington.

The council discussion was requested by Germany with the support of Britain and France, the diplomats said. The launch on Wednesday was the most provocative by North Korea since it resumed dialogue with the United States in 2018. U.N. Security Council resolutions ban Pyongyang from using ballistic missile technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019