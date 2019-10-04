Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of physiotherapist

A sessions court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a 24-year-old physiotherapist in suburban Vile Parle in 2016. While convicting the accused on September 24, sessions court judge A D Deo stated that the accused, Debasish Dhara (27), a resident of West Bengal, is guilty of raping and murdering the woman.

The accused had pleaded for leniency, citing his poor family background. However, the court refused to grant him any leniency and sentenced him to death.

The court also recommended the state government to award adequate compensation to the family of the victim, who was a physiotherapist, under the Manodhairya Scheme for rape victims. The incident occurred in December 2016. Dhara was arrested from West Bengal almost two months after committing the crime.

Dhara worked near the victim's home and had seen her on several occasions. On the night of the incident, he entered her house, raped her and strangled her with a pair of jeans.

