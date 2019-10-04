Irish foreign minister says no Brexit deal unless UK shifts position

If the British prime minister does not change his position on Britain's departure from the European Union there will be no Brexit deal, Ireland's foreign minister said on Friday. "If this is the final position from the British government, there won't be a deal," Simon Coveney told RTE Radio.

"I think the prime minister's room for manoeuvre is very tight, but the truth is he boxed himself into that corner." Britain is due to leave the EU at the end of October. A proposal from London to keep a seamless land border on the island of Ireland is seen by Dublin as progress, but further concessions are required.

