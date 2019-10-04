Trump announces entry of Poland into visa waiver program

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the formal entry of Poland into its visa waiver program, which would allow Polish citizens to travel in the United States without a visa for business and tourism. Trump told reporters that he is giving a "full visa waiver" to Poland.

"This is an important step in continuing to increase economic, security, cultural, and people-to-people connections between our two nations," the White House said, adding that now the Department of Homeland Security will assess Poland's entry into the program. If Poland is designated a visa-waiver program country, its nationals would be authorized visa-free travel to the United States for business and tourism, it said.

"The bilateral relationship between the United States and Poland has never been stronger, and this would serve as a remarkable accomplishment for both countries," the White House said.

