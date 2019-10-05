Schiff says inspector general correct in deciding whistleblower complaint was urgent, credible

The U.S. intelligence community's inspector general was correct in deciding a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump was urgent and credible, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement on Friday.

Inspector General Michael Atkinson testified before a closed-door hearing of Schiff's panel on Friday about the complaint, which is at the center of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of Trump.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-U.S. House panel to hear from inspector general on whistleblower complaint

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)