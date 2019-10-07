International Development News
Abu Dhabi crown prince, top Saudi defense official discuss military, defense matters

Reuters Abu Dhabi
Updated: 07-10-2019 02:07 IST
Abu Dhabi's crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan received Saudi deputy defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at his palace on Sunday, where they discussed military and defense matters, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported.

They also discussed bolstering relations between the two countries and strategic cooperation, coordination and joint action in defense and military affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Arab Emirates
