Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 07-10-2019 10:01 IST
Japan Coast Guard: more than 10 crew from N. Korean ship rescued

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japan's Coast Guard said on Monday more than 10 crew members of the North Korean fishing vessel involved in an accident with a Japanese patrol boat were rescued.

The Coast Guard earlier said about 20 of the North Korean ship's crew were adrift in the Sea of Japan following the accident, which happened 350 km (217 miles) northwest of Noto peninsula, central Japan, at around 9:10 a.m. (0010 GMT).

COUNTRY : Japan
