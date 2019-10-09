CORRECTED-Iran holds unannounced military drill near Turkey border -ISNA

Iran's army began an unannounced military drill in the northwest of the country bordering Turkey, Iranian Students News Agency ISNA reported on Wednesday, as Turkish troops prepare to enter the territory of Iran's ally Syria.

ISNA said the drill included rapid reaction units, mobile and offense brigades, and helicopters from the Army Ground Force's Air Unit.

