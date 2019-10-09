UK and Irish leaders to meet in England on Thursday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar will meet on Thursday in the northwest of England, the Irish government said.

"This will be a private meeting to allow both leaders and their teams to have detailed discussions about the process for securing agreement for a Brexit deal," the Irish government said in a statement.

Also Read: Boris Johnson apologised to the Queen over Parliament suspension

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)