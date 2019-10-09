International Development News
UK and Irish leaders to meet in England on Thursday

Updated: 09-10-2019 21:43 IST
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar will meet on Thursday in the northwest of England, the Irish government said.

"This will be a private meeting to allow both leaders and their teams to have detailed discussions about the process for securing agreement for a Brexit deal," the Irish government said in a statement.

Also Read: Boris Johnson apologised to the Queen over Parliament suspension

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
