North Korea says may reconsider steps taken to build trust with U.S. - KCNA

North Korea said on Thursday that the recent U.N. Security Council meeting called by European nations, and a recent missile test by the United States are serious provocations, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The fact that the U.N. Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defense in the wrong hands... is prompting us to reconsider the crucial preemptive steps we have taken to build trust with the U.S.," a statement attributed to North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said, according to KCNA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)