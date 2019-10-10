International Development News
Development News Edition
North Korea says may reconsider steps taken to build trust with U.S. - KCNA

Reuters Seoul
Updated: 10-10-2019 13:25 IST
North Korea said on Thursday that the recent U.N. Security Council meeting called by European nations, and a recent missile test by the United States are serious provocations, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The fact that the U.N. Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defense in the wrong hands... is prompting us to reconsider the crucial preemptive steps we have taken to build trust with the U.S.," a statement attributed to North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said, according to KCNA.

COUNTRY : North Korea
