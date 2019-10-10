Climate protesters block New York's Times Square; police threatens arrests

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked the Times Square of New York City on Thursday, according to media reports. Protesters are using a boat to block the roadway and dozens of protesters are seen sitting around it.

New York police are playing a pre-recorded warning advising protesters to use the sidewalk or face arrests.

The protests in New York City are a part of what Extinction Rebellion activists call an "international rebellion", with similar actions taking part in the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands and elsewhere. The group is calling for urgent action by world leaders to curb carbon emissions.

Apart from New York City, Extinction Rebellion protesters targetted London City Airport earlier in the day, causing some disruption but ultimately failing to cancel flights.

Further details are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.